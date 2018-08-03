REMER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case of a missing 60-year-old man.

David Rickbeil, of Ham Lake, has been reported missing, and Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch is requesting assistance from the public related to his whereabouts.

Rickbeil’s vehicle was located abandoned in Cass County on Lake Washburn Road, also known as County Road 48.

Any information regarding Rickbeil can be reported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.

No additional information has been released at this time.