  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cass County, David Rickbeil, Ham Lake, Missing Person

REMER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case of a missing 60-year-old man.

David Rickbeil, of Ham Lake, has been reported missing, and Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch is requesting assistance from the public related to his whereabouts.

rickbeildavid Ham Lake Man Reported Missing

(credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

Rickbeil’s vehicle was located abandoned in Cass County on Lake Washburn Road, also known as County Road 48.

Any information regarding Rickbeil can be reported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.