Filed Under:Joe Mauer, Kyle Rudolph, Local TV, Michael Cuddyer, National Twins Day, Twin Cities, Twins, Zach Parise
(credit: CBS)

Minneapolis (WCCO) — Friday marks national Twins Day! And did you know that several Minnesota athletes have had twins?

Here are some Twin Cities athletes who know the true meaning of twins:

1.) Michael Cuddyer

118945671 10 National Twins Day: Twin Cities Athletes Who Have Twins!

(credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former Minnesota Twins outfielder, Michael Cuddyer, and his wife Claudia had twin girls, Chloe and Maddie, back in 2011.

Cuddyer had a long successful career with the Twins and retired in 2015.

2.) Joe Mauer

119935214 National Twins Day: Twin Cities Athletes Who Have Twins!

(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

First basemen for the Minnesota Twins, Joe Mauer, and his wife Maddie had twin girls of their own in 2013.

Mauer is raising his twin girls, Emily and Maren, in his home state of Minnesota.

3.) Zach Parise

zach parise National Twins Day: Twin Cities Athletes Who Have Twins!

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Minnesota Wild left wing, Zach Parise, and his wife Alisha welcomed a set of twins in 2014. The couple had a boy and a girl, Jaxson and Emelia.

Parise is also a Minnesota native.

4.) Kyle Rudolph

136406162 e1377288893477 National Twins Day: Twin Cities Athletes Who Have Twins!

(credit: by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings tight end, Kyle Rudolph, and his wife Jordan welcomed twin girls, Andersyn and Finley, back in 2016.

Rudolph has been with the Vikings since 2011.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.