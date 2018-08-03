Minneapolis (WCCO) — Friday marks national Twins Day! And did you know that several Minnesota athletes have had twins?

Here are some Twin Cities athletes who know the true meaning of twins:

1.) Michael Cuddyer

Former Minnesota Twins outfielder, Michael Cuddyer, and his wife Claudia had twin girls, Chloe and Maddie, back in 2011.

Cuddyer had a long successful career with the Twins and retired in 2015.

2.) Joe Mauer

First basemen for the Minnesota Twins, Joe Mauer, and his wife Maddie had twin girls of their own in 2013.

Mauer is raising his twin girls, Emily and Maren, in his home state of Minnesota.

3.) Zach Parise

Minnesota Wild left wing, Zach Parise, and his wife Alisha welcomed a set of twins in 2014. The couple had a boy and a girl, Jaxson and Emelia.

Parise is also a Minnesota native.

4.) Kyle Rudolph



Minnesota Vikings tight end, Kyle Rudolph, and his wife Jordan welcomed twin girls, Andersyn and Finley, back in 2016.

Rudolph has been with the Vikings since 2011.