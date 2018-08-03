PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Plymouth police officers will begin using a new cellphone app later this month aimed at improving interactions between people and law enforcement.

The app, also known as Vitals, is an opt-in program for caregivers and individuals living with a variety of medical conditions. The app will provide police and first responders with real-time information concerning vulnerable individuals, including diagnoses, de-escalation techniques and behavior triggers.

“The Vitals app can help provide context for behavior so that we can better understand how to handle situations,” said Plymouth Police Capt. Michael Reed. “It’ll be especially helpful for residents who are unable to communicate clearly at times due to invisible conditions, such as dementia, post-traumatic stress, autism, diabetes or seizure disorders.”

The app works by creating a wearable beacon for a person once a digital profile has been created. The beacon can be a keychain, necklace, a radio-frequency identification card, bracelet or an Android phone. When a beacon comes within 80 feet of an officer or first responder equipped with the service, the officer receives a notification about the person’s diagnosis and how to best interact with the individual.

Vitals developed the app-based service in partnership with the Autism Society of Minnesota and partners with PACER Center and The Arc Minnesota.

