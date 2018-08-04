MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday hours for the Early Vote Center in Minneapolis began today.

The Early Vote Center, which is located at 217 3rd St. S., was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will have the same hours next Saturday.

The Minnesota primary is Aug. 14, and voters are casting ballots in several important races, including both U.S. Senate seats, the Minnesota gubernatorial race and state attorney general.

