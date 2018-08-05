BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to change his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel’s investigation.

Trump tweeted that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent. But 13 months ago, the president gave a far different explanation for the meeting, saying it was about the adoption of Russian children.

The misdirection came amid a series of searing tweets sent from Trump’s New Jersey golf club.

Trump’s critics immediately pounced on the new story, the latest of several versions of events about a meeting for which emails were discovered between the president’s eldest son and an intermediary from the Russian government offering damaging information about Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

