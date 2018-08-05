MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Osseo police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Robert John Quade, 23, was last seen Friday morning at a Shell gas station in Edina.

Quade is 6-foot-1-inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

His was driving a dark blue 2004 Lincoln Aviator with Minnesota license plate 826TNG.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Osseo police at 952-258-5321, or call 911.