MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota BCA officials say they plan to release more details in Sunday’s deadly police shooting.

According to police, officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of someone firing a gun at a residence on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say officers encountered a man with a gun. Two officers fired their weapons and paramedics said the man was dead by the time they got there.

The investigation is now in the hands of the BCA. They tell WCCO they are conducting interviews, and when they are over they will officially release the names of everyone involved.

St. Paul police say all officers involved will be put on standard leave.

“No officer wants to be involved in a situation like this. It changed them forever and obviously impacts family,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said. “Our hearts go out to them. It’s a tragic situation.”

It’s the third deadly shooting by police the BCA has investigated in the past month and a half.