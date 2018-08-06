Filed Under:Man Shot Dead By Police, Minnesota BCA, Officer-Involved Shooting, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota BCA officials say they plan to release more details in Sunday’s deadly police shooting.

According to police, officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of someone firing a gun at a residence on the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say officers encountered a man with a gun. Two officers fired their weapons and paramedics said the man was dead by the time they got there.

The investigation is now in the hands of the BCA. They tell WCCO they are conducting interviews, and when they are over they will officially release the names of everyone involved.

St. Paul police say all officers involved will be put on standard leave.

“No officer wants to be involved in a situation like this. It changed them forever and obviously impacts family,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said. “Our hearts go out to them. It’s a tragic situation.”

It’s the third deadly shooting by police the BCA has investigated in the past month and a half.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.