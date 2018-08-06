LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding bow hunters to apply for their Camp Ripley archery hunting permits by Aug. 17.

A total of 4,000 permits with 2,000 per two-day hunt will be available, and the bag limit for this year’s hunt is two. Bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Hunters can may choose from one of two hunting seasons: Oct. 18-19 or Oct. 27-28.

Those interested can apply online, by phone at 888-665-4236 or in person wherever hunting fishing licenses are sold.

For additional information, visit the DNR’s website.