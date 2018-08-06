ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul school, started by German immigrants more than 100 years ago, will not open this fall.

Efforts to save Central Lutheran School on Lexington Parkway have all failed.

Over the weekend, a Facebook post says the school’s board voted unanimously to suspend all academic operations.

Earlier this year, Angela Davis reported how teachers were only getting a portion of their paychecks in order to keep the school open.

The staff started a GoFundMe campaign to try and keep the school running.

However, declining enrollment and a drop in funding created a financial crisis the school could not overcome.