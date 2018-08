MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old woman has been killed after crashing into a tree early Sunday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Eagle Street.

There, it was learned a vehicle operated by a 57-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Northdale Boulevard when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.