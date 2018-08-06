MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Viking Randy Moss was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend.

On Sunday, Moss brought his new gold jacket back to his home state, West Virginia, to celebrate with fans.

Hundreds waited in line at the Charleston Town Center to get their moment with the hometown legend.

His extraordinary career as arguably the best receiver in the game landed him in the Hall of Fame, but he’s never forgotten his roots.

“I’m all about family and putting smiles on people’s faces. I’ve had a bumpy road and there’s been a lot of people here to pray or help me through everything I’ve been through and I owed it to the people,” Moss said.

In his acceptance speech Saturday, Moss thanked the late Denny Green for drafting him in 1998. And Moss thanked true Vikings fans who stuck with him through thick and thin.