WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — A caretaker at a Willmar apartment complex says he was threatened by a man with a shotgun who was in an apartment that was supposed to be unoccupied.

According to police, the 36-year-old caretaker had been receiving complaints from tenants about an apartment he knew should have been empty. When he went to investigate, Luis Dominguez, 25, met him at the door with a shotgun and pointed it at him. The caretaker then left and called police.

Dominguez was arrested and is currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail for assault and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, among other charges.