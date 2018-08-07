PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold Spring, Crash, Dairy Queen, St. Cloud
(credit: Cold Spring Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a woman was cited for careless driving Tuesday after she tried to do a U-turn on a highway, lost control and slammed into a Dairy Queen.

The Cold Spring Police Department says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Cold Spring Dairy Queen just off Highway 23.

Hodon Abdi, 30, of St. Cloud, was traveling west on the highway when she tried to do a U-turn, lost control and crashed into the side of the fast food restaurant.

Abdi’s car came to a full stop inside the building. Police say she refused medical treatment at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.