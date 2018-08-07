MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a woman was cited for careless driving Tuesday after she tried to do a U-turn on a highway, lost control and slammed into a Dairy Queen.

The Cold Spring Police Department says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Cold Spring Dairy Queen just off Highway 23.

Hodon Abdi, 30, of St. Cloud, was traveling west on the highway when she tried to do a U-turn, lost control and crashed into the side of the fast food restaurant.

Abdi’s car came to a full stop inside the building. Police say she refused medical treatment at the scene.