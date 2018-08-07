PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Farmfest, Karin Housley, Local TV, Pat Kessler, Redwood County, Richard Painter, Tina Smith, Trade War

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a lot of uncertainty at Farmfest this year. Many farmers are hurting from trade war tariffs on Minnesota crops, especially soybeans.

But some are willing to give President Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt.

“Hopefully in the long run … this trade war hopefully will work itself out,” said Balaton resident Francis Timmerman.

Read More: US-Led Tariff War Inflicts Pain From Boat Makers To Farmers

Tariffs were the most pressing issue at Farmfest’s U.S. Senate Forum. Democrats Tina Smith and Richard Painter sharply questioned the president’s purpose.

“What’s the plan here?” Smith said. “How are we going to get out of this endless round of disputes and into a permanent solution that goes beyond a $12-billion Band-Aid?”

“This president has conducted a reckless trade war, and farmers will lose their farms over it if we don’t turn this situation around,” Painter said.

Read More: What Are Tariffs? And Where Does The Money Go?

farmfest us senate forum Tariffs, Trade War Hot Topics At Farmfest

Farmfest’s 2018 U.S. Senate Forum (credit: CBS)

Republican Senate Candidate Karin Housley urged farmers to wait out the tariff pain.

“We’ve got to be patient, and hopefully the president can get this done sooner rather than later to ease, ease the anxiety that’s happening,” Housley said.

But rural Minnesota may not be as patient as politicians want.

Read More: How Will Tariffs Affect Trump Voters In Minnesota?

“Tariffs hurt price. Farmers need price, and they need a market, and right now they’re losing both,” said Glencoe resident Tom Schoper.

How long can they wait for President Trump to win a trade war that they’re losing right now?

“Not very long [laughs]!” Timmerman said.

With all the uncertainty over tariffs and trade in farm country, it is really hard to know how long farmers are willing to wait for things to get better. Judgment could come on Election Day.

Farmfest will host Minnesota’s candidates for governor Wednesday.

You can get more political insight from Pat Kessler in his new podcast, Minnesota Politics 101. Click here for more information, or search “Pat Kessler” wherever you get your podcasts.

Read More: Canadian Tariffs To Hurt MN Companies, Farmers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.