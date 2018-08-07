MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — General Mills has inspired the newest line of Nike’s.

NBA star Kyrie Irving collaborated with the Minneapolis company to create a new set of shoes inspired by three iconic cereals.

Lucky Charms has the shapes of the marshmallows imprinted on it. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch incorporates a swirl from heel to toe. The third pair is designed, appropriately enough, with Kix in mind.

All three shoes will be available starting Saturday on Nike’s Snkr app for $120 a pair.

There’s no immediate word on whether the shoes stay crunchy in milk.