PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash With Injuries, Goose, Little Falls, Minnesota State Patrol
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people needed hospitalization after a goose crashed through their windshield Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Highway 10 south of Little Falls when a goose flew through the vehicle’s windshield.

The driver, 55-year-old Timothy Anderson, and the sole passenger, 52-year-old Tawn Bjornson, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Little Falls Hospital. Both are from Little Falls.

Both were wearing seat belts.

WCCO’s Bill Hudson is looking into this story, so check back for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.