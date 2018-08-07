MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people needed hospitalization after a goose crashed through their windshield Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Highway 10 south of Little Falls when a goose flew through the vehicle’s windshield.

The driver, 55-year-old Timothy Anderson, and the sole passenger, 52-year-old Tawn Bjornson, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Little Falls Hospital. Both are from Little Falls.

Both were wearing seat belts.

