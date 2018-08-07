MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who robbed a gun shop last week, stealing several handguns.

The Lakeville Police Department says he burglary happened early Friday morning at Dakota Custom Guns at 17400 Kenwood Trail on the city’s north side.

The suspects used a Ford Flex SUV to ram in the store’s back door. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects enter the building as the other suspect keeps watch.

The suspects both wore black hoodies to hide their faces.

One is described as standing about 6-feet, 5-inches tall, wearing jeans rolled up on one leg and red shoes.

The other is described as standing about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with a slim build.

Police say the SUV used to bust in the store’s back door can be identified by a spare tire on the vehicle’s front passenger side. The tire’s black rim is different from the other three.

There is also damagae on the front driver’s side fender. There might also be damage to the front and back of the SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the crime is asked to call 911 or 952-985-4800.