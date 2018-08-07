MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The name of the man killed by St. Paul police officers on Sunday has been released.

Sources told WCCO Monday that the St. Paul police officers involved in the shooting were Vincent Adams and Matthew Jones, who are both 5-year veterans. Both are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a fatal police shooting.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota DPS confirmed the officers’ names and identified the name of the man shot and killed as 43-year-old William James Hughes of St. Paul. They say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers on Sunday responded to a call that someone was shooting a gun inside a triplex in the Rondo neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

Details are limited, but the Minnesota DPS did say that officers entered an enclosed porch and knocked on one of two interior apartment doors. A man, later identified as Hughes, emerged through the other door. Then, at one point, the officers discharged their firearms, striking Hughes.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCA officials later recovered a gun at the scene.

According to officials, both officers were wearing body cameras that captured the incident.

Officer Jones’ family has a deep and tragic history with the department. His father, Tim Jones, was one of two St. Paul police officers killed in the line of duty in 1994.

WCCO spoke with someone who identified themselves as a close friend of Hughes. He said he just spent Friday with him and called him a good man.

The BCA says it will release more information when investigators finish their first round of interviews. After the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.