PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BWCA, Crooked Lake, Forest Service, St. Louis County
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A camper has been found after he went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Monday evening.

Daniel Teeter, 46, was reported missing by the other members of his camping group Tuesday morning after he left to go fishing around 5 p.m. Monday and never returned.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and U.S. Forest Service commissioned a search party for Teeter until he was found safe and uninjured around 1 p.m.

Officials subsequently reunited Teeter with his group.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.