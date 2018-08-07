MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A camper has been found after he went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Monday evening.

Daniel Teeter, 46, was reported missing by the other members of his camping group Tuesday morning after he left to go fishing around 5 p.m. Monday and never returned.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and U.S. Forest Service commissioned a search party for Teeter until he was found safe and uninjured around 1 p.m.

Officials subsequently reunited Teeter with his group.