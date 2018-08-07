PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team St. Paul with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
Filed Under:Cerebral Palsy, Chris Shaffer, Gillette Children's Hospital, Joe Carr, Lemonade stand, On The Spot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every day, someone with a special event puts Chris Shaffer “On the Spot.”

On Tuesday, we took it a step further. That’s right.

On Monday, Joe put Chris Shaffer “On the Spot” to forecast the weather for his lemonade stand on Blaisdell Avenue in Richfield. This is the third year Joe set up his lemonade stand.

As you can see, he’s a big fan – using his WCCO fan to keep cool. There’s cookies, pink lemonade and regular lemonade. Take a look at his face when Chris Shaffer pulled up in his lemon-colored Jeep.

Fifteen-year-old Joe Carr has Cerebral Palsy. It affects his speech and body, but not his spirit. Joe is giving all the proceeds from his lemonade stand to Gillette Children’s Hospital.

