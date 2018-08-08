CORINNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 74-year-old Annandale man has died after the minivan he was driving on Tuesday struck a dump truck head-on in Wright County.

Roland Cornelius Johnson was driving southbound on Highway 24 at County Road 39 West when he veered into the northbound lane. A dump truck, which was traveling northbound, moved left. When Johnson corrected, the minivan he was driving struck the dump truck head-on.

Johnson died from his injuries. The driver of the dump truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.