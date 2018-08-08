  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – More than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from at least one of two locomotives early Wednesday morning after they derailed on the Hoffman Swing Bridge in St. Paul.

While the spill poses no threat to humans, it could potentially be dangerous to wildlife.

A Union Pacific environmental team was sent to deploy containment booms on the river to absorb some of the 2,500 gallons of leaked fuel. The deployed containment measures as far downstream as 8 miles, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson, and fuel has not been reported beyond that point.

Contractors are being dispatched to use a suction device on a boat to collect any excess fuel not absorbed by the booms.

The swing bridge spans the Mississippi River between South St. Paul and St. Paul.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency were alerted at the time of the spill, and the Environmental Protection Agency, State of Minnesota and Union Pacific’s environmental team are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The area is currently closed to barge traffic, and a reopen timeline has not been set.

