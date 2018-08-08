LOS ANGELES (AP/WCCO) — The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films and promising a brisk three-hour ceremony on a much earlier air date of Feb. 9, 2020.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know: – A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

– We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

– We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

John Bailey, the newly re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says in an email to members Wednesday morning that the Board of Governors met Tuesday night to approve the three major changes. Eligibility requirements for the popular film category will be forthcoming.

This is not the first time the AMPAS has altered their rules in an attempt to get more commercially popular films to the table at the Academy Awards. Nine years ago, the Academy expanded the best picture roster from five nominees to 10.

That move came after outcry accompanied the Academy’s perceived failure to nominate “The Dark Knight” and “WALL-E” for the top award, instead favoring “Frost/Nixon,” “Milk” and “The Reader.”

Ratings for the 91st Academy Awards fell to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers, down 19 percent from the previous year and the first time the glitzy awards ceremony had fewer than 30 million viewers since 2008. It also clocked it at nearly 4 hours, making it the longest show in over a decade.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)