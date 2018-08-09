MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Goodhue County Wednesday night.

According to the state patrol, a Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on Highway 316 when it crossed into Highway 61 and struck a Harley Davidson in the northbound lane of Highway 61. The Chrysler was then struck by another vehicle, a Cadillac SRX in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 44-year-old Heather Marie Miller-Nellermoe of Hastings, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at North Memorial Hospital. The passenger, a 45-year-old Hastings man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Cadillac were not injured.

The state patrol says this is a fatal crash. It’s unclear if one or both of the occupants of the motorcycle were killed in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle is only identified as a 63-year-old Randolph, Minnesota man. The passenger is a 74-year-old woman, also of Randolph.

Alcohol was involved in the passenger of the Chrysler. It’s unknown if the driver of the Chrysler was impaired or not.

More information is expected to be released Thursday night.