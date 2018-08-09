MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lawyer from Chaska has been charged with trying to arrange to have sex with an underage girl.

According to the charges, 48-year-old Mark Allen Lichtenwalter was caught in a sting last week along with two other men.

He’s alleged to have texted with someone he believed was the father of a 12-year-old girl, after responding to an online solicitation.

Lichtenwalter, under an alias, then allegedly requested a meeting at a hotel room, and listed a number of things he wanted to do to the 12-year-old girl police made up in the sting, as well as gifts he wanted to buy for her.

Lichtenwalter has been charged with a felony count of agreeing to hire someone under the age of 13 for the purposes of having sex.