Kandiyohi County
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a chicken somehow survived for five days locked in the trunk of a squad car.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the bird got into the squad’s trunk on Aug. 2 when a deputy was helping someone get into a locked car at a home where chickens were kept.

The bird somehow jumped into the squad’s trunk, where it stayed locked in for five days. The curious chicken was only found Tuesday after a deputy went to retrieve equipment and discovered the bird, along with a big mess.

Deputies gave the chicken water and care before returning the bird to its owner.

“This was one tough chicken,” the sheriff’s office said.

