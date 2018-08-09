MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pastor from the largest church in Minnesota is on life support at the Mayo Clinic.

Carson Frutiger contracted a rare fungal infection while enjoying a trip through the Boundary Waters.

Frutiger, a nature-loving Rochester native, took a trip up north before taking a job as a pastor at Eagle Brook Church. The 26-year-old fell ill when he returned back home.

“After that trip he was out sick, he was in the hospital, got diagnosed with pneumonia,” says Aaron Damjanovich, the head of student ministries at Eagle Brook.

After weeks in and out of the hospital, it turned out that Frutiger was sick with an infection much worse than pneumonia. The Eagle Brook pastor was diagnosed with a very deadly fungal infection, which he likely got from a tree in the Boundary Waters. For the past few weeks, Frutiger has been on life support.

The Eagle Brook community and pastors are praying for a miracle.

“God can save his life, God can do it,” says Bob Merritt, the head pastor at Eagle Brook Church.

Carson’s coworkers say they’ve received an outpouring of prayers and love from churches around the world. His family and coworkers are raising money for his medical bills.

If you’d like to donate click here.