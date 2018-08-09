MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Arboretum has announced the lineup for its first-ever outdoor music festival, AppleJam.

According to festival organizers, the lineup brings together three acts: The Honeydogs, singer-songwriter Dan Rodriguez and Ali Gray’s Two Hicks and A Chick.

The festival, true to its name, also features a bunch of apple-themed food, pulled pork sandwiches and other food and drink options.

The festival takes place on September 13. Gates open at 5 p.m. with music running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Two Hicks and A Chick open the show, with Dan Rodriquez and The Honeydogs following.

Tickets are $30 for members and U of M students, $35 for non-members and $50 for those buying tickets on the day of the festival.