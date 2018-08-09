MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two weeks from Thursday, the Minnesota State Fair will open, as will the wallets of fair-goers. Luckily, there are dozens of money-saving tools and discounts.

Pre-fair discount admission tickets are now on sale and available until Aug. 22. Adult tickets are discounted $3, and senior and kids tickets are discounted $1. Tickets are available at the State Fair ticket office off Como Avenue, Minneapolis Visitor Information Center, participating Cub locations and online.

Blue Ribbon Bargain Books offers over 150 coupons with savings of at least thirty percent on food, merchandise and attractions. They are available for $5 at State Fair Gift Shops, Bargain Book and State Fair Poster Carts and participating Cub locations.

Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets are also discounted until Aug. 22. A sheet of 25 tickets costs $15, a $10 discount.

Early bird specials are available for rides and games until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24; Tuesday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31.

A week of deals kicks off with Thrifty Thursday on Aug. 23, where tickets purchased at the gate are $12 for adults and $9 for kids.

Seniors and kids are admitted to the fair on Monday, Aug. 27 for $9.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28, active military members and families, veterans and their spouses get admission for $9 with documentation of U.S. military service.

Admission prices are also discounted on Wednesday, Aug. 29 when guests present a valid public library card. Adults pay $12 and seniors and kids pay $9.

Seniors also get in for $9 on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The fair ends with kids admission for $9 on Labor Day.

The Deals, Drawings and Giveaways Guide details special day deals, items found for less than a buck, freebies and places to win prizes. The guide is available at mnstatefair.org

To find the full lineup for free concerts and entertainment, click here.