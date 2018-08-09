MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Leintz was last seen walking away from his home Thursday morning in the Almelund area.

There is concern for Leintz’s well-being and safety.

Leintz was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and shorts.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-257-4100.