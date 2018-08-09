  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chisago County, Missing Person
(credit: Chisago County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Leintz was last seen walking away from his home Thursday morning in the Almelund area.

There is concern for Leintz’s well-being and safety.

Leintz was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and shorts.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-257-4100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.