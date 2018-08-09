  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early voters are significantly outpacing the returns that accompanied the primaries in the two most recent elections.

Statewide, 195,162 absentee ballots have been sent out, a 90 percent increase from the 2016 election.

Hennepin County officials say that as of Thursday morning, they had accepted 23,065 absentee ballots countywide, including submissions made in person as well as by email.

Ginny Helms, the Hennepin County election manager, said that represents a 300 percent increase from the 2016 election, when a total of 5,770 absentee ballots were received.

2016 2018 Percentage Change
Total Ballots Received 29,455 86,909 + 195%
Anoka 1,079 2,959 + 174%
Dakota 1,168 4,733 + 305%
Hennepin 5,770 23,065 + 300%
Itasca 1,713 2,990 + 75%
Olmsted 441 2,003 + 354%
Ramsey 1,886 7,473 + 296%
St. Louis 782 2,323 + 197%
Scott 127 1,210 + 853%
Washington 456 2,672 + 486%
Minneapolis 3,542 9,664 + 173%

2016 2018 Percentage Change
Total Absentee ballots Sent (including mail) 102,856 195,162 + 90%
Anoka 1,809 4,322 + 139%
Dakota 2,714 7,648 + 182%
Hennepin 10,258 33,782 + 229%
Itasca 6,904 7,487 + 8%
Olmsted 780 2,601 + 233%
Ramsey 3,943 11,159 + 183%
St. Louis 2,727 4,671 + 71%
Scott 439 1,775 + 304%
Washington 1,437 3,872 + 169%
Minneapolis 5,651 15,478 + 174%

As for ballots that have been received, nearly 87,000 have been returned in Minnesota.

For those who submitted ballots who want to change their minds, the deadline for changing a vote passed Tuesday at 5 p.m.

