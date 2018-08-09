MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old Twin Cities woman is accused of setting her mother’s bed on fire over the weekend.

Crystal Delich, of Mendota Heights, is charged with one count of second-degree arson, court documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Delich told police that she started the fire because she was mad at her mom.

Investigators say the teenager beat down her mother’s locked door with a metal bat, gathered old photos of herself that her mother had kept, placed them on the bed, doused them with gasoline, and lit them on fire.

Delich told police the she attempted to put the fire out before she called 911.

If convicted of the arson charge, Delich faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.