MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has determined that the use of force was justified in a officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man.

In October 2017, two officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with Phumee Lee in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Lee died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the address on shots fired during a domestic violence incident. A woman told police that Lee shot at her twice inside the home. Four children were inside the residence at the time.

Authorities say that when police caught up with Lee, he pointed a handgun at them. Officers then fired at Lee. No officers were hit in the incident.

On Thursday, the attorney’s office announced that criminal charges are not warranted in the shooting, and that the use of force by officers Jordan Wild and Daniel Gleason was legally justified under Minnesota law.

