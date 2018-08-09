  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Xcel Energy)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spokesperson for Xcel Energy has confirmed customers will receive a one-time refund thanks to last year’s federal tax cut.

The Star Tribune reported Xcel’s average customer–someone who pays $85 to $90 per month–will get a refund of $45 as a one-time credit on their bill. The report said the company’s average gas customer–who pays about $48 per month–will see a bill credit of around $8.

Xcel plans to deliver the refunds by the end of the year.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted 5-0 to distribute $134 million of $136 million tax benefit directly to customers. The other $2 million will go to Power On, a program that helps low-income customers pay their utility bills.

