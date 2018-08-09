MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fan-favorite and former leader of the Twins’ clubhouse, Brian Dozier, is thanking Twins’ fans after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In late July, the second baseman was traded to the Dodgers. The Twins received infielder Logan Forsythe, first base/outfield prospect Luke Raley and right-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer in exchange for Dozier.
On Thursday, Dozier posted a “thank you” for Twins fans. Check it out below.
After a crazy few days, I want to take a second and say thank you to everyone in Minnesota and twins fans across the Midwest. I’ve known one organization since 2009 and writing words on here cannot fully express how blessed I’ve been to call Minnesota home and be surrounded daily with unbelievable people within the Twins organization, amazing fans and phenomenal people in and around Minneapolis….y’all are freakin awesome. Cheers to you, twins fans….you will always have special place in my heart.
In 104 games this season with the Twins, Dozier was hitting .224 with 16 home runs and had 52 RBI. He also had a .402 slugging percentage and a .708 on base plus slugging percentage.