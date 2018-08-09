Filed Under:Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fan-favorite and former leader of the Twins’ clubhouse, Brian Dozier, is thanking Twins’ fans after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In late July, the second baseman was traded to the Dodgers. The Twins received infielder Logan Forsythe, first base/outfield prospect Luke Raley and right-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer in exchange for Dozier.

On Thursday, Dozier posted a “thank you” for Twins fans. Check it out below.

In 104 games this season with the Twins, Dozier was hitting .224 with 16 home runs and had 52 RBI. He also had a .402 slugging percentage and a .708 on base plus slugging percentage.

