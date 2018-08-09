MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As if things weren’t bad enough for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line, with starting center Pat Elflein and right guard Mike Remmers unable to practice, now left guard Nick Easton is out for the season due to surgery to correct a bulging disc in his neck.

The team’s already shorthanded offensive line is now even shorter. Meanwhile, coaches are shuffling players around to try and find a workable mix.

“We’re always trying different things, looking for different people,” said head coach Mike Zimmer. “So we’ll see what happens.”

With Elflein on the PUP list and Easton out, former practice squad member Cornelius Edison is now the team’s starting center.

“He’s improved tremendously since he’s come here last year on the practice squad,” Zimmer said. “He’s a fighter…He’s got a little stoutness to him. So he’s done a nice job.”

With their season opener exactly one month away, the situation is the complete opposite of ideal.

Zimmer says he’s not worried.

“I know everybody’s nervous about our offensive line, but I like the mentality of those guys,” he said. “I like how they work. I’m around them quite a bit. And they’re going to figure out a way to get it done. So: Calm.”

Sounds a little bit like Aaron Rodgers’ “RELAX” from a couple years ago.

The Vikings face the Broncos Saturday night in Denver.

Zimmer said quarterback Kirk Cousins will be in the game as long as the first-team offensive line is…but there’s no telling how long that might be, especially with so many of them out.

WCCO’s Mike Max will have reports from Denver this weekend.