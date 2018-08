MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What’s a summer weekend without a major Twin Cities highway shutting down?

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is scheduled to start closing Interstate 35W in both directions between Minneapolis and Roseville at 9 p.m. Friday.

The interstate is closing so crews can repave it.

During the shutdown, you also won’t be able to go north on Highway 280 from Interstate 94.

All of the roads should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

