MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eight people have been arrested in Minnesota after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) executed multi-state criminal arrest warrants earlier this week.

Of the eight individuals, five are currently in ICE custody and three were served with notices to appear before a federal immigration judge and released on orders of supervision.

Authorities served arrest and search warrants for work site hiring violations at agricultural firms in Nebraska and Minnesota, and federal document search warrants at locations throughout Nebraska, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; Appleton, Minnesota; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police arrested a total of 133 undocumented immigrants on Wednesday for immigration violations in Nebraska and Minnesota. Warrants were served at numerous business locations throughout the two states, including Christensen Farms with locations in Appleton and Sleepy Eye.

Law enforcement believes the alleged conspirators, 17 individuals located in multiple states, colluded to create an undocumented immigrant workforce in their respective businesses.

The arrest warrants were executed in association with what ICE says is an alleged criminal conspiracy to exploit undocumented immigrant laborers for profit, fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in Nebraska and Minnesota.