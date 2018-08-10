MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends will be celebrating the life of longtime Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Art Blakey Friday.

On Friday morning at 10 o’clock, the Celebration of Life will be held at the West End Market at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

“This is a final Fair-well to Chief Art Blakey and his wishes are that it be like a day at the Fair so causal clothing is expected,” state fair officials said.

Donations are preferred to go to the Art Blakey, Jr. Scholarship fund in lieu of flowers.

Blakey, who died at 83 years old, grew up in St. Paul, and started his career in law enforcement at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office. He eventually would go on to lead what becomes the largest police force in the state for two weeks each year. He was also the first African American police chief for the state fair.

When he retired in 2017, the police building was renamed in his honor.