Filed Under:Assault, Benton County Jail, Cody Alexander Mann, Crime, Foley
(credit: Benton County)

FOLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 33-year-old Benton County Jail inmate has been charged with assault after police say he punched a detention officer in the head.

Cody Alexander Mann, of Sauk Rapids, was charged with third- and fourth-degree assault in connection with the Wednesday incident.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the detention officer was in the process of conducting a routine search of the inmate when Mann reportedly punched the officer in the head and injured his shoulder. The jail was then placed on lockdown for the remainder of the day.

The officer was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation of his injuries, but no additional information has been released at this time.

The officer’s identity has not been made public.

