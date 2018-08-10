ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrat Lori Swanson’s campaign for Minnesota governor is being hit by late accusations that she pressured staffers in her office to perform political work.

D’Andre Norman, a former staffer in Swanson’s attorney general office, told The Intercept he spent years rounding up office staffers to volunteer for Swanson. Norman was a deputy from 2006 until he was fired in 2014.

Norman says he recruited employees by suggesting their careers would benefit. His account comes just days after The Intercept published allegations by several unidentified staffers that they were pressured to volunteer for Swanson.

Neither the attorney general’s office nor Swanson’s campaign immediately responded to a request from The Associated Press for comment. Her campaign dismissed the earlier reports as false.

Swanson is one of three Democrats vying in Tuesday’s primary.

