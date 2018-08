MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in several indecent exposure incidents.

On Friday, police released images showing the man, who is described as having an athletic build and being between 20 and 30 years of age.

Police say he’s a suspect in incidents that occurred on both the 1200 block of Blair Avenue and the 800 block of Carroll Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5685.