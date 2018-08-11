MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 59-year-old North Mankato man is in custody, accused of threatening a group of girls with a gun.

North Mankato police say they were called by one of the girls’ parents to the 200 block of Cross Street Friday night.

The girls told police the man walked out of his home, pointed a long black gun at them, and then went back inside.

Police tried to speak with the man, but he refused, so they set up a perimeter around his home. He finally surrendered to authorities early Saturday morning.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but police say he will likely be charged with second-degree assault on Monday.