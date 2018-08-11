  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:20th Avenue Northeast, 3rd Street Northeast, Car Crash, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – What began as a two-car crash in Minneapolis on Saturday ended with one injury and four parked vehicles receiving various degrees of damage.

Minneapolis Police say both alcohol and speed may have played roles in the crash.

A vehicle driven by an adult male and a vehicle driven by an adult female crashed just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street Northeast and 20th Avenue Northeast. The crash injured the male driver. The female driver was uninjured.

The vehicle driven by the male then slid and hit four parked, unoccupied cars, which now have both severe and minor damage.

The male was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries in unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released.

