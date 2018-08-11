MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dog owner after a dog was found shot and left for dead in Wyoming.

Investigators say the dog, who was also malnourished and dehydrated, was found on the 310th block of Quinlan Avenue in Chisago on Friday.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that they had found the dog’s owner, and they are “trying to unravel the story now of how the dog got to be in this condition.”

The dog is being treated at Blue Sky Animal Hospital in Wyoming.