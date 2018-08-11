MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is responding to accusations from a former employee who accuses her of pressuring staffers to do political work.

D’Andre Norman, who worked in Swanson’s office from 2006 to 2014, told the online news publication The Intercept he was asked to recruit employees for political events on Swanson’s behalf, suggesting their careers would benefit.

Swanson’s campaign says Norman is a “liar,” and “The Intercept” is owned by an investment partner that lost hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of Swanson’s lawsuits against them.

A statement reads in part, “The Intercept’s stories are nothing more than payback for Attorney General Swanson doing her job.”

It also goes on to say that Ramsey County prosecutors charged Norman with insurance fraud and drug possession in 2014.