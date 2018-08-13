MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to reaffirm his support for Minnesota congressional candidate Pete Stauber.

Trump tweeted Monday that Stauber has his “full and total Endorsement!” and urged voters to back him in Tuesday’s GOP primary election.

Pete Stauber is running for Congress in Minnesota. He will make for a great Congressman. Pete is strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Vote for Pete tomorrow. He has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Stauber is a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer who’s running for the northeastern Minnesota seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan. He’s expected to win Tuesday’s primary over former Duluth School Board member Harry Robb Welty.

Trump campaigned for Stauber in Duluth in June, and Vice President Mike Pence appeared at a Stauber fundraiser this month.

Minnesota’s 8th District congressional race is widely rated a toss-up and one of Republicans’ best chances anywhere to flip a Democratic seat as they struggle to retain their House majority.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)