MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 29-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 10 near St. Cloud.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found along Highway 10 and County Road 61 in Haven Township, which is southeast of St. Cloud. Authorities say a passer-by found the man’s body.

Authorities identified the man as Michael K. Maurer, and say he had no permanent address. Authorities say Maurer had no obvious signs of trauma, and investigators say there is no evidence to suspect foul play is a factor.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results that could lead to more information on his death, and the cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Maurer’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his body being found should contact the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500.