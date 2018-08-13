Primary Election:Check out our comprehensive election guide before voting Tuesday.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Highway 10, Michael K. Maurer, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 29-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 10 near St. Cloud.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found along Highway 10 and County Road 61 in Haven Township, which is southeast of St. Cloud. Authorities say a passer-by found the man’s body.

Authorities identified the man as Michael K. Maurer, and say he had no permanent address. Authorities say Maurer had no obvious signs of trauma, and investigators say there is no evidence to suspect foul play is a factor.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results that could lead to more information on his death, and the cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Maurer’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his body being found should contact the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.