MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Young actors, singers and dancers will get the chance to be part of the magical story of Matilda when auditions take place this weekend.

The Children’s Theatre Company will hold all student role auditions for the musical at Mall of America in Bloomington on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Matilda tells the story of a tenacious young girl with telekinetic powers who shows what it means to truly be yourself. The musical is inspired by the Roald Dahl children’s book with the same name.

While the auditions are open to all students, the theatre company said it is especially looking for strong actors, singers and dancers in grades 4 through 12 between the ages of 10 and 18. Students wishing to audition can find more information on the theatre’s audition page.

Students can fill out audition forms online, but a select number of spots in each timeslot will also be held for those wishing to sign up the day of the audition.

The musical is set to run beginning April 28 through June 23, 2019, at the Children’s Theatre Company UnitedHealth Group Stage in Minneapolis.

For more information, visit the Children’s Theatre Company website.