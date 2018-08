MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Victims of one of Minnesota’s largest fraud cases are starting to get some of their money back.

About $16.4 million stolen by Tom Petters has now been returned to 364 investors. That’s a tiny portion of the $2 billion that Petters took in a Ponzi scheme.

A jury found Petters guilty of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in 2009. Since then, a trustee has been working to recover assets taken illegally.

Petters is serving 50 years in prison.